F1 Belgian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch the 2016 Formula 1 GP online

The Belgian F1 Grand Prix takes place this Sunday at 1pm and we’ve got all the information you need on how to watch it right here.

Drivers are gearing up for the first race after the summer break, with practice sessions taking place Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and the big event on Sunday.

Hamilton is already facing a 20-place grid penalty after his Mercedes team needed to make changes to his engine.

Will he be able to maintain his position at the top of the world championship? You’ll need to tune into the race to find out – and luckily, you don’t need a TV.



Related: iPhone 7

Firstly, Channel 4 is covering the action across the weekend. Here’s the schedule:

Friday 12.55 to 14.40 – Practice 2

Saturday 9.55 to 11.25 – Practice 3

Saturday 11.55 to 14.30 – Qualifying

Sunday 12.00 to 16.00 – Belgian Grand Prix

You can watch all the coverage online by heading over to the Channel 4 site and using the player to watch live TV through your browser. If you don’t have an account, you’ll have to sign up, but it’s just a case of giving them an email address and shouldn’t take too long.

Alternatively, if you want to watch on a mobile device, you can download the All 4 app, which also lets you watch live. Catchup is also available through the same app.

All4 app | Android | iOS

If you’d prefer to watch through Sky Sports, which has a dedicated F1 channel with much more comprehensive coverage, you don’t necessarily need a Sky subscription.

You can sign up through Now TV. All you need to do is head to the Now TV website, or download the Now TV app, sign up, and buy a Sky Sports Pass.

NowTV app | Android | iOS

Related: Best UK Black Friday Deals

This Sky Sports day Pass costs £6.99, which will grant you 24 hours of access to all of Sky’s sporting coverage, including the Sky Sports F1 channel, which will be showing extended coverage of the action in Belgium

Of course, that would only allow you to watch the race itself, if you bought the day pass for the Sunday. If you want to watch all the coverage, you can pay £10.99 for the 7 day pass.

Here’s the Sky Sports F1 schedule:

Friday

3:30pm – Team Principals’ Press Conference

4pm – The F1 Show, Live

Saturday

9:45am – Practice Three

12pm – Qualifying, Build-up

1pm – Belgian GP Qualifying

7:55pm – Ted’s Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

11:30am – Track Parade Live

12pm – Pit Lane, Live

1pm – Belgian Grand Prix

3:30pm – Paddock, Live

6:30pm – Belgian GP highlights

7:30pm – Ted’s Race Notebook

And that’s it – all you need to know in order to watch the action live.

Watch The Refresh: The best tech gossip and reviews every week

Let us know if you have any other tips in the comments.