Every Avengers: Endgame fan needs this Iron Man robot in their life

Make your alternate Endgame ending an (augmented) reality with the Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTech Robotics.

That’s right, UBTech have invented a robot that lets you to test weapons and battle MCU-inspired drones through your IOS or Android device. The gadget uses augmented reality technology invites you to play as Tony Stark or upload a selfie and live your nerdiest billionaire superhero dreams.

The mobile command protocol means you can use any connected mobile device to control the miniature Avenger’s motors, lights and sounds. The custom protocol invites you to customise gameplay and create one of a kind adventures by building unique sequences through block-based programming.

The walking, talking Avenger stands at a short 13-inches, almost breaking the illusion that Tony Stark himself is in your living room (but we think if you stand him up on a couple of heavy books no one will be able to tell the difference).

Alternatively, if you fancy being a hero yourself, the mobile command protocol lets you upload your own mug behind the retractable face plate and get creative recording your own audio phrases.

One of the best features is the Iron Guard protocol, which uses cutting edge light sensor technology to sense your friends and family as they try to steal your glory and allows you to create custom patrol actions with audio and light reactions to tell them to get their own Avenger.

The Iron Man MK50 comes ready with an AR mat and USB charging cable and is available to buy on UBTech’s website. The robot will set you back $289 – a small price to be a superhero – although it only appears to be available in the US at the moment so us UK fans will have to be content venting on twitter for the time being.