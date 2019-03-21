Epic Games’ CEO: Epic Games Store won’t sell porn, bloatware or asset flips

In an interview, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said the Epic Games Store won’t distribute adult games.

A far cry from Steam’s hands off ‘we’ll sell anything’ approach, Sweeney spoke to PC Gamer and likened the Epic Games Store to a movie theatre, claiming that the growing storefront will apply quality standards “similar to what a movie theater might apply as to what movies they show.”

This means no “crappy games” and no “porn games, bloatware or asset flips, or any sort of game that’s meant to shock players.”

Related: Best PC Games

I’ve been fairly leery of the Epic Games Store since day one, but it’s almost awkward to point out that it’s primary comparison, the once-monolithic Steam, is happy to flog off porn games and asset flips, and once spent a week deliberating about whether it would be okay to flog a game called “Rape Day” on the platform.

If ever there was an argument for a slightly stronger curatorial grip, that debacle is it. Steam eventually decided against selling the sexual assault simulator, but considering that was the genre the developer gave for the game, it’s astounding that it took longer than 25 seconds for the decision to be made, and that’s a major weakness on the part of Steam.

So, what does fit on the Epic Games Store? Sweeney is keen to point out that no matter what scale, “reasonably good quality games” will be accepted, and they’re also ok with titles that would be considered an “R-rated movie or an M-rated game”, as long as they’re decent.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

Before the claims about censorship and closed platforms appear, Sweeney does mention that the PC is an open platform, saying: “if we don’t distribute it in our store, you can still reach consumers directly.”

What do you think of Epic’s decision to skip out of selling bloatware, asset flips and porn? We’re on Twitter at @TrustedReviews