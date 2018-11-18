England vs Croatia Live Stream: Watch the Nations League online

England are in action at Wembley this afternoon, where they’ll face Croatia. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch England vs Croatia online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Is it just me, or is the Nations League actually pretty thrilling? Both Croatia and England have the chance to top their Nations League group (Group A4) today, after the Vatreni beat Spain 3-2 on Thursday night.

Spain, who have already played all of their group games, are currently top of the tree with six points, with England and Croatia on four points each.

Win today and England will top the group, then face off against the other three group winners in League A. Whichever side comes out on top will then compete with the winners of Leagues B, C and D in a knockout tournament next June − which is when the overall Nations League winner will be crowned.

However, if the Three Lions lose or draw today, they’ll be out of the Nations League, and will drop down to League B for the 2020/21 competition.

Croatia knocked England out of the World Cup this summer, and the two sides had to settle for a draw in their first Nations League clash last month. England were a touch unfortunate on that occasion, but both sides will be full of confidence after some impressive recent showings.

Fortunately, streaming the game is a lot more straightforward than working out how the Nations League actually works.

England vs Croatia Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, November 18, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 1pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

