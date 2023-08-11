Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

England vs Colombia live stream: Watch Lionesses World Cup QF on free TV

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch England vs Colombia: The Lionesses face Colombia in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and it’s available on free TV in the UK. Here’s how to watch.

England’s all-conquering women’s team are looking to take another step towards World Cup glory as they take on the South Americans from Colombia in Saturday’s quarter-final clash.

The Lionesses will need a much improved performance if they’re to reach the semi-finals, after a fortunate win over Nigeria in the round of 16. The woodwork came to the rescue multiple times for England and they survived a red card for star player Lauren James to progress after a penalty shootout.

James is suspended for the quarter-final following the stamp on her opponent and will also miss the semi final if England progress past the Colombians. Their opponents on Saturday earned their quarter-final spot with a narrow 1-0 over Jamaica in the round of 16.

European Champions England remain among the tournament favourites, despite patchy form at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, while Colombia are 25/1.

However, we’re expecting another nail biter here. Here’s how to watch England vs Colombia for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Haiti kick-off time

You’ll finally get a little bit of a lie-in here. England vs Colombia kicks off at 11:30am UK time on Saturday August 12. The game takes place in Sydney at Stadium Australia (fka the Olympic Stadium). Dare we say it’s late enough in the morning for a Saturday lunchtime pint too?

How to England vs Colombia on TV and online

The entire Women’s World Cup is airing on free to air TV in the UK, which is nice. This game is on ITV 1 and the ITV X streaming platform with coverage starting at 10:45am ahead of the 11:30am kick off.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

