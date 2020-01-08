Embrace your inner millenial with The Sims 4 Tiny Living Pack

Electronic Arts has announced The Sims 4 Tiny Living Pack, giving millennials a chance to live out their potential future of never owning a worthwhile piece of property.

This upcoming piece of downloadable content gives players an opportunity to craft living arrangements restricted to just 100 in-game tiles, meaning you’ll need to be truly creative if you’re hoping to make the most of things.

Obviously you could build absurdly small houses in the original game, but the Tiny Living Pack provides you with a specific blueprint to abide by, rewarding you with additional benefits for doing so.

If you aren’t living alone, you’ll gain additional relationship points with friends and loved ones in the same domicile, while bills will be reduced since you’ll no longer be heating an absurdly large mansion.

Although what you’ll spend all these extra savings on with such a tiny room is anyone’s guess. We’d take to the town and throw some wild parties, hurling simoleons at any fool silly enough to walk by. The true bachelor lifestyle a millenial is destined for.

The Tiny Living Pack will be available to purchase on January 21 and will include a bunch of new furniture and clothing for players to experiment with, much of which is designed to take advantage of your new living situation.

You can expect small sofas, pull-out beds and all sorts of other products to squeeze into 100 tiles or less. Since launching a number of years ago, The Sims 4 has received a huge number of fully-fledged expansions and smaller downloadable content packs, and we doubt that will change anytime soon.

