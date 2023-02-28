Elden Ring expansion officially confirmed

Highly acclaimed videogame Elden Ring is set to get an expansion, it’s been confirmed.

Developer FromSoftware has confirmed that the Elden Ring expansion, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

That’s all the highly regarded developer had to share on the project, other than a suitably moody piece of accompanying artwork.

An accompanying blog post over on the Japanese-language Elden Ring homepage also confirmed (via machine translation) that “As with the main story, we are planning to distribute it on PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X | S / Steam”, though that’s no surprise.

According to the post, “The follow-up report is still a little ahead”, which seems to suggest that the company is intending to follow up with some more information at some point in the not too distant future.

The timing of the post seems intended to coincide with Elden Ring’s one-year anniversary. As others have pointed out, FromSoftware typically releases its DLC within a year of the original release, with Dark Souls being the notable exception. Even then, the DLC arrived a mere 13 months later.

Of course, none of FromSoftware’s previous games have been on the same scale as Elden Ring, an epic open world action-RPG with daunting levels of depth and detail.

Elden Ring was the most critically acclaimed game of 2022, and at 20 million worldwide sales one of the most successful too. It’s already considered to be one of the greatest games ever made, making this DLC one of the most hotly anticipated add-ons in recent memory.