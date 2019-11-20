EE just expanded 5G coverage to 14 new cities in the UK – here’s the list

EE has expanded its 5G mobile network in the UK to include 14 new cities — but has your hometown made it onto the list?

EE’s 5G network infrastructure has been expanded to include Castlereagh, Guildford, Hamilton, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Kimberley, Lisburn, Maidstone, Sydenham, Watford and Wolverhampton. Additionally, the network has now been switched on in Liverpool, Glasgow and Huddersfield.

Related: Best smartphones

These new destinations are now added to the list of places to which EE brought 5G at launch, namely: London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester. In total, EE is targeting 45 locations for 5G coverage by the end of the year.

As well as expanding the number of cities where 5G connectivity is available, EE has also recently increased coverage in certain high-footfall areas of major cities, including Bristol Parkway, Cardiff Castle, and London’s Carnaby Street and Camden Market. Hopefully this will ensure stronger coverage in the busy areas where people need it most of all.

EE didn’t pass up the chance to take a pop at rival 5G provide Vodafone, claiming that:

5G availability in London – 60.6% vs Vodafone’s 21.7%

5G availability in Cardiff – 43.4% vs Vodafone’s 14%

5G availability in Birmingham – 51.6% vs Vodafone’s 10.8%

5G promises speeds that are much faster than the 4G mobile data connection that most people use today, with blistering download speeds that should make streaming and browsing online be very smooth and reliable.

Related: Best Android phones

In our tests over the summer, we reached a maximum connection speed of 410Mbps, while busy areas still reliably hit 200Mbps. These speeds were based on our experience with EE’s 5G network in June, accessed via the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

There’s a range of 5G phones already available now, from manufacturers including Samsung, Huawei, LG, Oppo, and Xiaomi — but notably, Apple has not get joined the trend. We expect that all to change with the launch of the iPhone 12 next year, so keep your eyes peeled for all the latest rumours.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…