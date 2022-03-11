EE and BT are using 5G to make sports more interactive

BT and subsidiary EE have revealed how they’re using the carrier’s 5G network to power interactive sports and performing arts experiences.

The companies are using the next-gen connectivity to reimagine the way we watch sports, dance, music and theatre with virtual, augmented and mixed reality applications.

The project – titled 5G Edge-XR – is designed to show off the potential of 5G and cloud GPUs when it comes to everyday viewing experiences.

For example, rugby fans can see game data, ball trajectories, gain-line visuals, kick distances, possession data and alterative camera viewpoints overlaid on their screens in real-time.

Meanwhile, boxing enthusiasts will be able to watch live fights from the comfort of their homes using “holographic boxers” that can be placed on their coffee table.

The companies also showcased full-size 3D renderings of motorbikes with spatial audio for MotoGP fans, along with live AR dance classes and updates to the BT Sport app’s existing 360-degree Matchday Experience football features.

You can see some of the prototypes in action below:

The immersive features take advantage of a range of everyday devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs and AR headsets, making them sound pretty accessible for many sports and theatre fans.

“EE and BT are again demonstrating the powerful creative and operational benefits that 5G technology can bring to sports and broadcast”, said BT Sport COO, Jamie Hindhaugh.

“These new experiences, which capitalise on the breadth of broadcast and mobile expertise across BT and EE, re-affirm the important role that 5G will play in re-imagining how sport is watched both at stadia and via television”.

So far, the 5G Edge-XR project has gained support by The Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, The Grid Factory, Condense Reality, DanceEast, Salsa Sound and The University of Bristol.

EE and BT are even looking into how 5G Edge-XR services can be used to assist in the construction, health and retail industries.