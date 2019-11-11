Want to play Fire TV audio through your Echo speakers? Now you can

Amazon has announced its Echo speakers and Fire TV devices can now be networked, enabling users to create an Alexa-powered home theatre system.

The newly-revealed feature builds on the existing ability to use Alexa on an Echo speaker to control a Fire TV device. It enables owners of devices from both stables to enjoy wireless audio output from Echo speakers while they’re enjoying content on a Fire TV device.

So if you have one or more compatible speakers you can boost your television’s audio experience, while those with the current Echo and Echo Plus devices can even enjoy the Dolby audio wireless tech.

Better still if you’ve grabbed an Echo Studio, Dolby Atmos sound from your Fire TV is now just a handshake between the two devices away. All you need to do is connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network and then amend your audio preferences within the Alexa mobile app.

Related: Best Amazon Echo speaker

Here’s the list of compatible devices published in an Amazon forum post (via The Ambient) late last week:

Compatible Fire TV Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV (3rd Generation)

Fire TV Cube (2nd Generation)

Compatible Echo Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Echo (2nd Generation)

Echo (3rd Generation)

Echo Plus (1st Generation)

Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

Echo Dot with clock

Echo Studio

Meanwhile, the company says an Echo sub can already pair with any of these Echo devices. Here are the listed configurations you can achieve depending on how many Echo speakers you have in your arsenal:

1.0 (one Echo device working as an external speaker)

1.1 (one Echo device working as an external speaker with Echo Sub

2.0 (two Echo devices working as external speakers, one as left audio and one as right audio)

2.1 (two Echo devices working as external speakers, one as left audio and one as right audio, and on Echo Sub)

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …