Sony PS5 DualShock controller’s adaptive triggers are ‘astonishing’ – report

Earlier today, Sony officially announced the PS5 console is coming in time for next Christmas and will have a brand new DualShock controller with haptic feedback.

As if that wasn’t enough blockbuster PlayStation 5 news for one day, we’ve also learned a heap more about that new controller, courtesy of an exclusive Wired report.

The site has gone hands-on with a prototype controller for the next-generation console and detailed the “adaptive triggers” feature that enables developers to program resistance of the triggers in order to better simulate actions like drawing a bow and arrow.

The report says the technology offers some “astonishing effects” and “surprisingly immersive” experiences, even in the development stages. Prefacing what games can expect when the new controller arrives during holiday 2020, Wired’s Peter Rubin wrote:

“Sand felt slow and sloggy; mud felt slow and soggy. On ice, a high-frequency response made the thumbsticks really feel like my character was gliding. Jumping into a pool, I got a sense of the resistance of the water; on a wooden bridge, a bouncy sensation.”

When playing Gran Turismo Sport on a PS5 devout, the reporter said he could “feel” the difference between driving on the track and the dirt. The DualShock 4 version of the game on PS4, didn’t utilise the outgoing rumble tech at all, deeming it too tiring for games, the report explains.

According to Sony, the new controller will be a little heavier than its predecessor due to the new haptic motor and a larger-capacity battery. However, the project manager Toshi Aoki told Wired it’ll still be lighter than the current battery-powered Xbox One Wireless Controller.

Sony is now setting the stage for an all-new console war with the next-generation Xbox console. The firm must also battle the likes of the Google Stadia game streaming platform, as well as the Nintendo Switch stable.

