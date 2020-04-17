Dr Dre’s The Chronic gets an exclusive release on TIDAL this Sunday

TIDAL HiFi listeners will be able to stream Dr Dre’s iconic The Chronic album this Sunday, 24 hours ahead of other streaming services.

Have you, like us, wondered streaming services have playlists of Dr Dre’s seminal album The Chronic, and not tracks from the album itself?

Well consider this a PSA as TIDAL has managed to scored an exclusive streaming window for The Chronic, which will be available to TIDAL HiFi subscribers this Sunday (19th April).

It’ll launch on TIDAL a day ahead of other streaming services, with the album unlocking 12am EST time. We’re not quite sure if that means it’ll be available in the UK in the early morning or whether The Chronic will unlock at 12am too.

It’ll be, at least to our knowledge, the first time the album has been made available on streaming services and TIDAL is serving it up in MQA quality, which implies that anyone using the free tier won’t be able to access the album.

With the first single from the album released almost 30 years ago in 1992, The Chronic is considered to be one of the most influential in West Coast rap music, launching the solo career of Dr Dre after he parted from N.W.A, as well as the career of a little known artist known as Snoop Dog.

With the release of the album on TIDAL, streaming fans can now enjoy ‘Nothin’ but a ‘G’ Thang’ and other song titles we couldn’t possibly list in full on this site.

