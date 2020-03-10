Will your PC be able to cope with the demands of Doom Eternal? The specs have finally been released and we can confirm how much PC-power you’ll need to blast your way through the upcoming shooter.

Doom Eternal makes some pretty hefty demands. Confirmed in the game’s Steam listing the required specs are as follows:

Doom Eternal PC Specs (Minimum)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

Doom Eternal PC Specs (Recommended)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

You are not exactly going to be firing up Doom Eternal on your Chromebook then… (though maybe Stadia, GeForce Now and co. might have something to say about that).

If you supply Doom Eternal’s demands and fire the game up on the PC, what are you getting in return?

When I got hands on with the shooter I was pretty impressed. It’s built on a lot of the foundations of the 2016 release and supplies a uniquely frantic combat experience.

Doom Eternal isn’t for gamers who like to take a measured, methodical approach. Instead, it’s a rip-roaring gore festival, with plenty of up-close melee action and frantic resource scavenging.

It looks good too. Or at least, it will if your PC is up to scratch. Take a look at some of the goriest moments from our hands on below…

