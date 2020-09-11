Dolby Vision and Atmos for gaming coming to Xbox Series S and X

The Xbox Series X and Series S will both support Dolby Vision HDR for gaming, as well as the Dolby Atmos 3D audio platform.

The announcement from Dolby, says the next-gen Xbox consoles will be the first ever to enable gaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. While the Atmos will be compatible at launch, ensuring a wide and immersive soundscape for gamers, support for Dolby Vision in games will arrive in 2021.

Dolby Vision promises 40x brighter highlights, 10x deeper black levels and unto 12-bit colour depth. The A/V giant says it’ll “bring fiery explosions and the deep void of outer space to life,” while enjoying rich colours in environments from “lush magical forests to desolate war zones.”

There’ll be greater contrast and colour reveal ensuring more detail and texture, while the game will automatically map to a Dolby Vision-enabled display.

As for Atmos, Dolby is promising “a leap beyond surround sound, Dolby Atmos puts you in the middle of the action by precisely placing each sound all around you in three-dimensional space, so you can quickly pinpoint its location in the game — before it’s too late.”

Games that will support Atmos include Cyberpunk 2077, F1 2020, Gears 5, and Call of Duty Warzone, Dolby says in the announcement on its website this week. Naturally, the console and compatible games aren’t all you’ll need to enjoy the latest A/V technology. You’ll require a compatible Dolby Vision HDR display as well as a sound system that delivers Dolby Atmos audio.

If you’re asking yourself ‘doesn’t the Xbox One X support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision already?’ you’d be right. However, this is only for video apps like Netflix, rather than gaming. This should take things to the next level and it’s not certain whether the PS5 will be following suit.

