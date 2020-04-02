Dolby On app for recording music in superior quality now on Android

Dolby has announced that its On app, which allows users to record audio in ‘superior quality’, is now available to download on Android devices

In January 2019, it emerged that Dolby had released a secret mobile app titled ‘234’ that allowed users to record, edit and enhance their audio to a professional standard. The recordings produced could be distributed through Dolby’s own social network or uploaded directly to SoundCloud.

The ‘234’ app eventually become Dolby On and was available on iOS devices. Today sees the launch of the app on Android devices, widening the number of people with access to the app.

The key features of the app include noise reduction. The app can measure the environment levels while listening to the audio coming in and scrub out any background noises. Compression and pro-limiting enable optimisation of the volume to preserve the sonic mix and dynamics, especially when listened to on social media channels.

There are dynamic EQ settings that automatically adapts to your music, as well as offering a stereo mix of your sound that puts it above the harsh confines of mono audio reproduction. Custom styles – essentially photo filters for audio – allow the user to change aspects of the sound such as deeper bass, boosting treble or trimming audio files.

It’s not the only piece of news that Dolby has announced. The iOS version of the On app is getting Twitch integration, which allows users to live stream their audio mixes in Dolby Sound.

“Musicians are taking up streaming to connect to fans globally, and Dolby wants to make sure every stream has incredible sound quality,” said Philip Nicol, Director, Corporate Strategy and Development, Dolby Laboratories. “By adding Twitch to our list of live streaming options for Dolby On, our free app, any artist can sound great – even without a home studio or expensive microphone.”

Dolby On is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

