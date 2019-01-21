Secret Dolby 234 app allows musicians to record studio quality music

Dolby has been quietly testing a new mobile app called ‘234’ that records and cleans up audio to a ‘professional standard’

Codenamed 234, having previously appeared under the name of Dolby Live, it appears Dolby has been secretly testing a sound processing app that allows users to record, edit and enhance their audio.

Dolby is one of the biggest names in the audio industry and Dolby 234 sounds like an attempt to place production techniques in the hands of creators with a more simplified and refined approach to audio optimisation.

Dolby 234 hasn’t been formally announced by the company, but TechCrunch were the first to break the news about the app, which assess how much background noise there is in a recording and removes it. Editing tools include boosting the volume and having control over bass, treble etc.

The user can buy what Dolby calls “Essential Packs” – audio effects that allow adjustment of EQ settings with presets such as “Amped”, “Bright”, “Lyric, “Thump”, “Deep” and “Natural”. It’s not just audio that can be tweaked either. Reports suggest that you can record quick video clips and apply the same optimisation tricks too.

Another aspect of the app is its social media integration. Users will be able to distribute their work through Dolby’s own social network or upload directly to SoundCloud.

The original sign up site has been removed. All that’s left is a registration site that, if you’re lucky enough to be selected, grants access to a Dolby 234 guide and a download link to Testflight (Apple’s mobile app testing platform). It’s still a work in progress and there’s also no word on when the app will be available to the public.

