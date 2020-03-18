We’ve finally seen the spec sheet for the PS5, and it’s looking like a very powerful console. One thing the recent presentation didn’t cover however, was details regarding Sony’s PSVR strategy.

With virtual reality seeing mixed success since its inception, it was no guarantee that PlayStation would continue to support the PSVR. However, with a consistent flow of titles, Sony’s platform looks to be in great shape, which may well continue into the next generation of consoles.

Does the PS5 have VR?

The PS5 is confirmed to support the existing PSVR headset, but there’s no confirmation whether a PSVR 2 will be released.

Mark Cerny, PS4’s lead system architect, confirmed the PS5 will support the original PSVR headset during an interview with Wired.

This doesn’t come as a surprise though, as the PS5 is also confirmed to be backwards compatible, meaning PS4 games and accessories should all work on the next-generation console.

What about the PSVR 2?

Yes, we’re glad that the PS5 will support VR. But, many gamers were hoping for clarification of a potential PSVR 2; the upgrade rumoured to boost users’ field of vision and introduce a host of new visual and gameplay options.

Sony’s head of research and development previously teased the arrival of PSVR 2 back in 2019, but at no point have we been offered a firm date, or much more info.

How does that compare to the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X won’t pack VR capabilities at launch. Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, ruffled more than a few feathers when he said “nobody”s asking for VR”.

He’s right that it’s not a mainstream concern at present. However, the arrival of titles like Half Life: Alyx is likely to increase interest in – and demand for – VR gaming capabilities.

