Apple has stealthily unveiled the iPhone SE 2, aka the iPhone 9, its first big smartphone release of the year.

Previously rumoured to be called the iPhone 9, the iPhone SE 2 sits as the most affordable model in the range, and it takes the place of the iPhone 8. But there is one big question hanging over this phone: Does it have a headphone jack on the bottom?

Does the iPhone SE 2 have a headphone jack?

No, the iPhone SE 2 does not have a headphone jack. Like all the other iPhone models you can buy right now the iPhone SE 2 ditches the 3.5mm audio jack and instead focuses on wireless audio.

You do get a pair of Lightning EarPods in the box. However, there is no 3.5m to the Lightning adapter so you’ll have to buy that separately if you want to use your older headphones.

While this move might annoy those who will be upgrading from the original iPhone SE, it hardly comes as a surprise. Apple hasn’t released a new iPhone with a headphone jack in years and has started to remove it from devices like the iPad Pro. You also won’t find many Android phones with the jack insight.

After months of rumours, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone SE 2, and it looks very much like iPhone 8. It has a 4.7-inch display, same A13 chipset as the iPhone 11 Pro and a capacitive button for TouchID. There’s a single 12MP sensor on the back, and it comes in three colours: red, black and white.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a small iPhone to replace an iPhone 8 or even iPhone SE, then the iPhone SE 2 could very well be the perfect phone for you. While Apple stores remain closed, you’ll be able to get the phone from Apple’s online store with pre-orders opening today.

