Apple’s just released a brand-new iPhone – the iPhone SE 2 repurposes a very similar design to the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen, but it comes with updated specifications including an A13 Bionic chip and “the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone”, according to Apple. But many are wondering whether the iPhone SE 2 has 5G.

Does the iPhone SE 2 have 5G?

No, the iPhone SE 2 does not have 5G. There are currently no iPhones compatible with this latest mobile data standard.

While the two key specs of this mid-range device are undoubtedly the high-powered A13 Bionic processor and a promising camera (capable of 4K footage at 60fps), it has plenty else to bring to the table, including Apple’s Touch ID login system, water and dust resistant design, and wireless charging. Somewhat surprisingly, it’s only available in three colours: black, white, and Product(Red).

The iPhone SE 2 is available to pre-order on April 17 from 1pm BST and will be available to buy from April 24, and will retail at $399 in the US and £419 in the UK.

The iPhone SE 2 fills an obvious gap in Apple’s smartphone range: that of an affordable handset. While we’re very impressed with the iPhone 11, at £729 it’s still got quite a high entry price point for budget buyers. For that price you still get an excellent device that’s powerful and has a versatile dual-camera system; fork out even more cash and you could get yourself an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, which boast triple-camera systems and higher-resolution displays.

