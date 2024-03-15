Doctor Who premiere will keep Brits up late, and it’s all Disney’s fault

Saturday evenings with Doctor Who have been a staple for Brits for decades, but Disney+ muscling in on the Whoniverse will change that for many of the most ardent fans.

The two episode premiere of the new series will air at 00:00 on Saturday May 11 via the BBC iPlayer in the UK and simulcast globally on Disney+. That’ll be the case with all episodes in the latest series.

While Brits will still be able to tune in that evening on BBC One, many will want to stay up late on Friday night to watch the episodes.

That’ll ensure avoidance of online spoilers from Americans who’ll be able to watch at the cosy prime time of 7pm eastern on Friday night.

Those able to stay blissfully ignorant of discussion of the episode on the internet during Saturday will be able to watch at the usual prime time on BBC One.

One of the tenets of Disney+ is the ability for viewers to watch at the same time around the world. Given Disney are putting up some of the cash for production, it’ll naturally demand to be able to premiere the episode at a time that suits Americans and share that time with others outside the UK.

The new season of Doctor Who follows on from the Christmas Day episode “The Church on Ruby Road”

“The new season of Doctor Who will see Ncuti Gatwa return as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, it comes after they made their highly acclaimed debut on Christmas Day in The Church on Ruby Road,” the BBC said in a press release.

“Within the upcoming series, audiences will see the Doctor and Ruby travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space worlds and the sixties.”