Disney Plus is coming to a huge number of Samsung TVs – here’s how to get it

If you own a Samsung TV model that was launched in 2016 or later, you should be able to download the new Disney Plus app from March 24. Anyone who buys a Samsung TV after this date will find the app pre-installed on their telly.

You’ll still need to fork out for the cost of the subscription if you want to stream Toy Story 1-4. But you can also sign up for a free one-week trial, which gives you plenty of time to binge watch all of Woody and Buzz’s shenanigans.

Related: Best 4K TVs 2020

The new service will place nicely with Bixby, which is Samsung’s own brand of virtual assistant. Just yell at your Bixby-enabled TV that you want to launch Disney Plus and the app should ping into life. And logging into Disney Plus on your phone and TV should also mean that you can pause your program and switch between devices without losing your place.

Samsung isn’t the only brand that will have the new Disney Plus app from its launch date – LG has also confirmed that it will be available on any of the company’s models from 2016 onwards, and the same goes for Sony Android TVs too.

To get the new app, you just need to navigate to the app section of your Smart TV and search for Disney Plus on March 24.

Related: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s 2020 TVs

Fans are impatient for the new streaming service to arrive in the UK, after seeing its US launch back in November. The media giant has a formidable catalogue of content, having swallowed up a huge number of brands over the years – including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. This includes the entirety of the iconic Simpsons cartoon.

After your free trial period is over, the service costs £59.99 a year or £5.99 for a month.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…