 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Disney+ and Hulu are coming under one roof, but it’s quite confusing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After the vast streaming service saturation, now comes a period of consolidation. At least when it comes to the scene in the United States.

HBO Max and Discovery Plus are coming together under the Max banner, while Paramount Plus and Showtime are becoming ‘Paramount Plus with Showtime’.

Save 15% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Save 15% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon is selling the peerless Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £239, which is a generous 15% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 15%
  • Now £239
View Deal

Now two of the biggest services of all are bringing their content together under the same roof. Surprisingly, a new app is on the way that incorporates content from Disney+ and Hulu.

It’ll be available to subscribers who have bundled the services initially, but it does sound like it’ll pretty complicated.

The combined offering will be available at the end of 2023. However, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will still be available as totally separate platforms. ESPN+ will not come under the singular app. Even the comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger (via TechCrunch) don’t sound that clear.

He said: “On the integrated app experience that we announced today, that’s for consumers that have subscribed to both services for now. So in other words, it’s taking what we call the ‘dual bundle’ and putting it together in one experience, which is obviously good for consumers … It’s a bigger platform, basically more content than it offered before.”

“While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience.”

UK subscribers have experience of that consolidation with Star network content becoming part of the wider Disney Plus offering.

You might like…

What is Max? The new streaming service from HBO and Discovery explained

What is Max? The new streaming service from HBO and Discovery explained

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Hulu Review

Hulu Review

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Disney Plus Review

Disney Plus Review

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.