Disney+ and Hulu are coming under one roof, but it’s quite confusing

After the vast streaming service saturation, now comes a period of consolidation. At least when it comes to the scene in the United States.

HBO Max and Discovery Plus are coming together under the Max banner, while Paramount Plus and Showtime are becoming ‘Paramount Plus with Showtime’.

Now two of the biggest services of all are bringing their content together under the same roof. Surprisingly, a new app is on the way that incorporates content from Disney+ and Hulu.

It’ll be available to subscribers who have bundled the services initially, but it does sound like it’ll pretty complicated.

The combined offering will be available at the end of 2023. However, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will still be available as totally separate platforms. ESPN+ will not come under the singular app. Even the comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger (via TechCrunch) don’t sound that clear.

He said: “On the integrated app experience that we announced today, that’s for consumers that have subscribed to both services for now. So in other words, it’s taking what we call the ‘dual bundle’ and putting it together in one experience, which is obviously good for consumers … It’s a bigger platform, basically more content than it offered before.”

“While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience.”

UK subscribers have experience of that consolidation with Star network content becoming part of the wider Disney Plus offering.