Discord is down, and the official message is: “hang tight, pet your cats”

The communication app for gamers Discord is experiencing issues today due to network issues with providers Cloudflare, an outage that has seen millions unable to group up for digitised murder parties.

It seems networking issues with content providing outfit Cloudflare is to blame, and Discord wasn’t the only thing to go down, but it means that Discord was almost completely disconnected. In a statement, Discord said: “Discord is affected by the general outage. Hang tight. Pet your cats.”

The outage seems to be largely cleaned up now, but several Cloudflare services, including Feedly and Crunchyroll, have experienced substantial issues, and users might find they are a little spotty. In this case, Discord’s service pages and even their website have also been groaning under the strain.

Cloudflare started to have issues just before 1pm BST, and Cloudflare has suggested a “possible route leak” could be affecting its network. “This leak is impacting many internet services including Cloudflare,” says a Cloudflare spokesperson. “We are continuing to work with the network provider that created this route leak to remove it.”

Their suggestion that the issue is more widespread than them was backed up by a two hour outage taking place between 12-2pm today for Amazon Web Services, which was communicated to a lot of people using AWS tech today in comms from Amazon themselves. It’s unclear how serious that outage was, our source hasn’t seen any problems with their particular site, although AWS issues can often lead to big-name streaming outfits like Netflix and (obviously) Amazon Prime Video being unusable for many.

Expect some general weirdness behind a lot of the services that you use online today, while everything gets back to normal after the outage. Why not listen to Discord’s official message? Hang tight, pet your cats.

