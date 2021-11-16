Japanese audio brand Denon has announced its first ever pairs of true wireless earbuds in the Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW) and the Denon Wireless Earbuds (AH-C630W).

Both sets of earbuds feature an Apple AirPods-esque shape and come with silicone ear tips in three sizes for a comfortable fit. Both are rated IPX4, meaning they can survive a walk in the rain or a sweaty workout.

They also feature large dynamic drivers tuned by Denon Sound Masters to deliver detail and dynamics the company claims you’ve “never before experienced with conventional earbuds”.

Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW) come in black or white with a glossy finish and silver accents.

This AH-C830NCW features 11mm x 10mm dynamic drivers with dual microphones in each ear for Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as a Transparency Mode. There’s a wear detection function to automatically play and pause the tunes when you remove the earbuds, and Google Fast Pair for easy pairing on Android phones.

The Noise Cancelling Earbuds include up to 6 hours of battery and up to 24 hours in the charging case without ANC, and up to 4.8 hours in the earbuds and up to 19 hours in the charging case with ANC.

Denon Wireless Earbuds

The Denon Wireless Earbuds come in black and white and have a matte finish.

The Wireless Earbuds feature 10mm drivers, up to 4.5 hours of battery in the earbuds and 18 hours in the charging case.

“For years, we have been eager to bring Denon’s premium Hi-Fi sound to compact, affordable wireless earbuds, and now is the perfect time, as more people demand better sound at home and on the go”, said Denon president Trip Randall.

“Nowhere else can you find best-in-class sound quality coupled with a light and ergonomic design, sweat and water resistance, and long battery life. With exceptional audio quality, these true wireless earbuds stand apart from anything else on the market”.

The Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds are priced at £139 / $159 / €159, while the Denon Wireless Earbuds have an RRP of £89 / $99 / €99. Both pairs of earbuds are available now on Denon.com.