Denon AH-D9200 flagship headphones feature a bamboo finish

Denon’s AH-D9200 flagship headphones combine natural materials and Japanese craftsmanship.

Japanese hi-fi manufacturer Denon has set its stall out with its latest pair of headphones. Designed to “become the new reference for over-ear headphones”, the AH-D9200 were hand-built in Denon’s Shirakawa Audio Works facility just north of Tokyo and combine a unique bamboo patterning for the earpieces meaning no two pairs are the same.

It’s not the first time Denon has thought outside the box. In 2016 the company used walnut for its AH-D7200 headphones, and earlier this year it used Zebra wood for the AH-D5200.

Why use bamboo for the earcups? Its warm, self-damping acoustic properties make the case for better sound performance. Elsewhere, Denon’s patented 50mm FreeEdge drivers are made out of nanofibre and designed to cancel out “any unwanted resonances in the diaphragm”. The drivers – which are powered by high-energy magnets – help make it easier for the AH-D9200 to reproduce music without any flexing and distortion, producing what Denon claims to be the purest possible sound.

The earpads are made from Japanese leather and memory foam to ensure comfortable fit, and in tandem with the lightweight aluminium headband help make for a comfortable experience during long listening sessions.

Enclosed with the AH-D9200 are two detachable cables, a 3m 6.3mm and 1.3mm 3.5mm jack. Also included is a luxury hard storage case and a cleaning cloth, in case you get a smudge on that lovely bamboo finish.

The Denon AH-D9200 will set you back £1399. They’re available to buy now through authorised Denon dealers.

