Alienware laptops receive a sci-fi makeover and a rocket-boosted upgrade

Dell unveiled a pair of slimline Alienware gaming laptops at Computex 2019 – the Alienware m15 and m17 – which brings along an exciting sci-fi design, modern Nvidia GPUs, a 9th Gen Intel processor and new display options.

While Dell had confirmed it would be adding Nvidia RTX 20 Series graphics way back in January, this is the first time we’ve been able to see the new models in the flesh. As well as the addition of 20 Series units, there will also be the option to take an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, as well as RTX 2060, RTX 2070 and RTX 2080.

The new display options are also a mouth-watering surprise, with the refresh rate given a boost to a mighty 240Hz. There will also be a new OLED model made available, giving those blockbuster games even more pizzazz.

Most exciting of all, the Alienware m15 and 17 have been treated to a new redesign. This makes these laptops look like the flagship Alienware Area-51m, just without the modular capability and inevitable heft that brings with it. We’re really digging the new makeover, as it flaunts a more distinctive sci-fi look that would look at home in the set of Star Trek.

Related: Best Gaming Laptops 2019

Dell Alienware m15 and m17 2019 prices – how much are the new laptops?

Dell says that Alienware m15 and m17 with Intel 9th Gen processors and Nvidia 1660 Ti will cost $1499 in the United States. Prices for the full range are not yet available, and neither are official UK prices. At the time of writing, $1499 converts roughly to £1180. If that’s an accurate conversion, then that’s a really affordable gaming laptop.

Dell Alienware m15 and m17 2019 release dates – when are the new laptops coming out?

The new Alienware m15 and m17 laptops will go on sale in the U.S. from the 11th of June onward. Release dates for the UK and elsewhere in the world are yet to be announced.

What are the Dell Alienware m15 and m17 2019?

The revamped Dell Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops are refreshes of the slimline Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 laptops we saw last year.

The Alienware m15 and 17 have adopted a new design that looks very similar to the Alienware Area-51m. Importantly, these laptops aren’t modular, but they are very thin machines with the iconic silver and grey Alienware livery, with the same hexagonal motif.

There have also been changes under the hood. On the processor side of things, Dell has added Intel 9th Gen mobile processors to the new Alienware laptops. While Dell hasn’t announced the exact details of 9th Gen CPU options, Trusted Reviews was able to have a quick look at the system settings, which told us that Core i7-9850H and Core i7-9750H processors were present in the m15 and m17 respectively. It’s likely differently specced versions will be sold in specific markets, so you shouldn’t read too much into this if these particular configs don’t come to the UK.

All of this is a step up from the 10 Series graphics and Intel Core i7-8750H processor of the last-gen Alienware m15. And let’s not forget the revamped displays, with the maximum refresh rate option of 144Hz being cranked up to an impressive 240Hz. There’s also an OLED option for cash happy buyers.

Dell staff were not able to confirm or deny that Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technology was present on the new Alienwares. It wasn’t on the previous model we saw, which is a fairly big drawback. Rooting around in Nvidia Control Panel revealed nothing either, as the Display menu had been disabled.

Attention has been paid to the keyboard, too – Dell says it’s made the keys bigger, more concave, and increased travel to 1.7mm to allow for easier typing and gaming. Common gaming keyboard features including n-key rollover and per-key RGB lighting have been brought to the party, too. Complementing this, the trackpads feature an extra glass layer, which apparently allows for greater precision.

Here’s what we had to say about the previous Alienware m15, which we reviewed back in January:

“The Alienware m15 joins a growing list of ultra-powerful gaming laptops that have adopted a super-sleek form factor. It’s an absolute marvel that you can play the very latest blockbuster games in Full HD on a portable machine that weighs only 2.16kg and is as thin as 21mm.

“Everything considered, this is an excellent all-round gaming laptop. If you want a premium portable gaming rig that can play all the latest blockbusters in Full HD, then the m15 is one of the best options available.”

Are you interested in the 2019 refresh of the Alienware laptops? Tell us about it @TrustedReviews on Twitter