Dell accidentally reveals Intel 10th Gen desktop CPUs

Dell has seemingly revealed the first glimpse of Intel’s 10th generation desktop processor in a promo video for its new XPS Tower computers.

Intel is yet to officially showcase its 10th Generation desktop chips (code-named Comet Lake), despite rumours suggesting they’ll arrive as soon as April this year.

Dell’s video blunder will no doubt intensify those rumours, proving to be enough evidence that we can assume an Intel announcement is imminent.

A prompt reveal is no shock of course, with Intel’s 10th Generation mobile processors already widely available in various laptops, but it’s still exciting to see a major manufacturer already reveal plans to incorporate the next-generation desktop chip.

However, the video only confirms the XPS Towers will feature the 10th Generation chip, with no indication of SKU, specs or performance. Speculation suggests a number of 10th Generation Intel Core desktop chips (potentially over 20) will be revealed soon, including the top-spec i9-10900K that will replace the Intel Core i9-9900K.

How powerful will the i9-10900K CPU be? Leaks suggest (reported by Wccftech) the chip will feature 10 cores, 20 threads and a 125W TDP, with a base / boost frequency of 3.7GHz / 5.1GHz. Supposed benchmark results suggest the performance will be close to par with AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X CPU, which is currently regarded as the most powerful consumer desktop processor.

Wccftech also reports Intel’s upcoming desktop chips will potentially see significantly cheaper prices than what’s currently offered with the 9th Generation processors. This makes a lot of sense for Intel, with AMD historically setting cheaper prices to gain a competitive advantage.

Of course, none of this is confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait for word from Intel to know the exact specs and price of the upcoming chips. However, it’s almost guaranteed we’ll see an official reveal within the next couple of months, especially following Dell’s video.

