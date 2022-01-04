Dell 2022: All the exciting Dell and Alienware gadgets coming this year

The first week of January is traditionally packed with tech announcements and, though it may not be taking part in CES this year, Dell isn’t one to miss out. The company has kicked off the new year with a range of new products.

Scroll down to learn more about all the new laptops, displays and peripherals coming from Dell and its gaming subsidiary Alienware this year.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED is the world’s first quantum dot OLED monitor, according to Dell.

The quantum dot display tech enhances the OLEED qualities, allowing the gaming monitor to remain slim whilst delivering higher colour uniformity, wider colour coverage and increased brightness compared with White OLED displays.

The monitor offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits, an infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. It also supports 99.3% DCI-P3 across a wide viewing angle and the colours are calibrated to Delta E<2.

The display offers ultra-low latency gameplay and tear-free gaming with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. It also features a 0.1ms GtG response time and an up to 1165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and fast reaction times.

The monitor features a curved 1800R panel integrated into the Legend 2.0 ID. There’s customisable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation, improved cable management and a new centraliseed OSD 5-Axis joystick for adjusting settings.

Finally, there’s the new Creator Mode to choose between DCI-P3 and sRBG colour spaces, and the display is TUV-certified ComfortView Plus for reduced blue light emissions.

Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Dell also announced a handful of updates to its Alienware M Series laptops, including the m17 R5.

The company has collaborated with AMD on the m17 R5, bringing AMD’s Ryzen processors, Radeon graphics, SmartShift MAX, SmartAccess memory and Smart Access Graphics to the M Series laptop.

The m17 R5 also packs support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering an HDR picture and immersive surround sound, as well as ComfortView Plus low blue light support without impacting image quality.

Users can choose from the 1-zone AlienFX backlit keyboard, the per-key alienFX backlit keyboard and the CherryMX Ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard, which also features per-key AlienFX lighting.

The m15 R5 takes advantage of Alienware’s Smart Fan control technology, along with five Tailored Power States, including Full Speed, Performance mode, Balanced mode, Battery Save mode and Quiet mode.

There’s also support for the latest Qualcomm wireless tech, including Wi-Fi 6E WCN6856 Dual 2×2 Wireless LAN for up to 6Ghz bands with speeds reaching up to 3.6Gbps.

Alienware m15 R7

Dell also announced that an AMD-powered update to it’s m15 R7 line will be launching this year.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset and Mouse

The company has also announced a range of new peripherals, including the new Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset and Mouse.

The Tri-Mode headset packs 40mm Hi-Res Certified Drivers and supports both Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Dolby Atmos 3D sound. It comes with an integrated mic and a detachable boom mic and features touch controls on the right earcup.

The headset is capable of connecting wirelessly to the USB-C dongle included, wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.2 and wired via a 3.5mm jack, and offers up to 30 hours of battery life.

The Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse, meanwhile, features an ergonomic design with programable buttons on either side and competition-level precision with 26,000 DPI, tracking of up to 650 IPS and sensors that can handle up to 50G of max acceleration.

The mouse is also able to connect via the USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.1 and it takes advantage of magnetic fast-charging.