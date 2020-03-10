Death Stranding’s Norman Reedus in talks to “do other stuff” with Hideo Kojima

In a recent interview with WIRED (via USGamer), The Walking Dead and Death Stranding’s Norman Reedus has said he’s in talks to “do other stuff” with the game’s iconic director – Hideo Kojima.

Having launched in the latter months of 2019, Death Stranding saw Norman Reedus in the starring role as Sam ‘Porter’ Bridges, acting as the main protagonist the player controlled throughout the journey.

During the interview, Norman Reedus touches upon his time working with Hideo Kojima, although the most interesting part comes when he says he’s in talks to “do other stuff” with the Metal Gear Solid creator, which has definitely piqued our curiosity.

Could this materialise in the form of downloadable content for Death Stranding, or perhaps it’s a new project altogether which has been rumoured in recent months. Word on the grapevine is Hideo Kojima is working on a major horror project, which could see Reedus at the helm.

Given he was the original protagonist for Silent Hills, which was shelved by Konami many years ago, he would arguably be the perfect fit for both Hideo Kojima and hardcore fans of the series. We could see the vision of the cancelled idea come to life in some way, which sounds super exciting.

We likely won’t find out what this project is for a number of months, or even longer, but it’s exciting to speculate about what might be on the horizon. Death Stranding earned 5/5 in our review, with Kojima Productions knocking things out of the park with its debut project.

“Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling,” reads our verdict.

