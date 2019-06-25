Cyberpunk 2077 will boast more romance options than The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red has expanded upon the romance options that will be available to players in Cyberpunk 2077.

A fan posted a conversation they had with lead quest designer Pawel Sasko on Reddit, shining a greater light on the gritty RPG’s approach to relationships.

When compared to The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a greater choice of romantic options for the player, equalling the fantasy epic in scope when it comes to quests, dialogue options and finally doing the deed.

“Romancing is something heavily present in Cyberpunk, and players will be able to form meaningful connections with other characters as well as go for one night stands,” CD Projekt Red explains (via PC Gamer).

We had a chance to catch up with the developers at E3 2019 who confirmed to us, among other things, that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t limit the gender identity of players, letting them present however they like.

“Since we’re not bound by a predefined character like in The Witcher anymore, the game will feature romance options going beyond heterosexual,” CDPR said. No confirmation on whether we can get freaky with Keanu Reeves yet, though.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 16, 2020. We saw a 50-minute gameplay demo and came away impressed by what is bound to be a truly epic outing:

“It continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.”

Who would you like to romance in Cyberpunk 2077?

