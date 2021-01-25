Cyberpunk 2077 update has somehow made a bad situation worse

A newly-launched Cyberpunk 2077 update, which was supposed to resolve many of the high-profile flaws has instead introduced new bugs, including one that breaks the game.

A Eurogamer report reveals that the beleaguered game’s “Down on the Street” quest in Japantown that prevents players progressing the narrative.

Gamers must receive a call from a character called Takemura in order to move on, but in firmware update 1.1, the character doesn’t speak and simply stars ahead. This is a pretty signifiant problem that effectively breaks the game’s campaign mode. You can see the error in the Imgur upload from a Reddit user below:

CD Projekt Red has posted a workaround for the Takemura holdall issue, but it does require users to have a previous game save. CDPR says a Hotfix for the issue is coming soon, but in the meantime, the workaround is described as follows.

We are currently looking into the issue where the conversation with Takemura may not start during the quest “Down on the Street”. For a potential workaround follow the steps below (note, an earlier game save is required): Load a gamesave before Takemura and V leave Wakako’s office.

Finish the conversation with Takemura outside the office right away

Right after the finished conversation and when the quest was updated, skip 23h.

See if the holocall triggers and the dialogue with Takemura starts

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 update is the first of two coming in early 2021. The initial update, which landed on Friday is supposed to lay the ground work for much bigger boosts in the coming months. The studio has come under intense fire in recent months over the glaring flaws in the game, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One legacy consoles. It faces a tall order to repair the damage in the coming months and today’s news is unlikely to help rebuild good faith.