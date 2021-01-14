Cyberpunk 2077 fixes coming in next ten days, free DLC later this year

Developer CD Protekt Red has promised the first major Cyberpunk 2077 update, the first step towards cleaning up a disastrous launch for one of the most anticipated games of the year.

In a video explainer and text FAQ, CDPR said the first update is coming within the next ten days, while a “larger, more significant update” will be coming in a few weeks.

The developer says gamers can expect lots of patches and updates “both large and small” as it focuses on fixing bugs gamers are experiencing on all platforms. The poor performance has affected gamers on PS4 and Xbox One as well as those playing on PC and new-gen consoles.

“Our plans for supporting Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-term are unchanged, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all players across all consoles and PCs a better experience with the game,” the company writes in the Q&A.

Elsewhere, the company has outlined a roadmap for its 2021 update, which will also include free DLC and the free next-gen console update for the adult-themed open-world game.

“We have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. We will be releasing free DLC afterwards — we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months,” the company added on the website today.

The text is accompanied by a video message from CDPR co-founder Marcin Iwinski apologising for the poor performance on consoles and accepting responsibility for the issues.

“Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standards we wanted it to meet. I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry and this video is me publicly owning up to this,” he said. “I assure you we will do our best to regain your trust.”

The video goes on to explain how the run up to the heavily-delayed Cyberpunk 2077 release looked from the inside. It’s an interesting watch, which you can see below.

The statement comes almost two months after the release of the game, which largely plays well on PC, but has been deemed buggy and unplayable by console gamers. The release saw Sony, Microsoft and some other retailers offer unconditional refunds.