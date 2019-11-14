The Currys PC World Black Friday sale has started early with this stonking deal on a 65-inch LG E9 OLED TV, saving you a swift grand.

On any other day of the week, this stunning set would put you back by an eye-watering £3499. Thanks to the Currys Black Friday sale however, that same great TV can be yours for just £2499.

Phenomenal LG OLED TV Deal OLED65E9PLA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant Not only can you save a whopping £1000 on this gorgeous LG OLED TV, but it also comes with a free 18-month subscription to the Sky TV Entertainment package. Talk about a bargain.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Currys is also implementing a price promise guarantee, meaning that the retailer will refund the difference if you spot a cheaper offer on Black Friday. You can’t ask for fairer than that.

While we’ve yet to review this particular OLED model, we were able to get a look at the set during a visit to this year’s CES convention, noting that “LG appears to have listened to its critics, though. On the basis of what I’ve heard at CES, the OLED65E9 is shaping up to not only be much better than the E8, but one of the best-sounding TVs ever.”

Embracing a slightly larger design than its predecessor, the E9 packs a more robust sound as a result, a key feature that can often be lost on newer TVs as companies focus on placing larger screens into smaller bodies.

At present, the LG E9 TV has a solid 4.5/5 customer rating on Currys PC World, with one happy buyer noting: “love the picture quality in 4K and the sound is excellent. Also like the fact that it has some future proofing with the HDMI connections [and I] also like the magic remote”.

Plus, as if all that wasn’t enough, you can bag a brand new Google Nest Mini smart speaker for just £10 when bundled with the TV, making for an additional saving of £39.

