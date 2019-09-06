Currys PC World Black Friday Deals: Currys released an unbelievable amount of deals over last year’s Black Friday period – including Cyber Monday – but for Black Friday 2019, we’re expecting even more offers than ever to sift through.
Throughout previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday bonanzas, Currys PC World has shipped everything from cool as cucumber discounts on fridge freezers to blazing fire sales on consoles and smartphones. If you don’t want to wait until the Currys PC World Black Friday Sale 2019 however, you can simply scroll down to see our picks of the best Currys deals currently running.
Currys PC World Black Friday Trade-in
Currys PC World gets additional props in our book for having a fairly robust and forward-thinking trade in system, wherein devices are usually sent on to developing markets in need of the technology. Plus, bringing in an old phone or laptop just means that you’ll receive even more of a discount on top of whichever deal you’re going for.
The best part? You don’t even have to wait until the Black Friday sale to make use of Currys PC World’s trade-in scheme, a great money saving trick to bear in mind if you’re looking for a new laptop to accompany you into the new school year.
Currys PC World Deals Live Now
If you can’t hold out until Black Friday, we’re constantly rounding up the best bargains that Currys PC World has to offer across a range of products.
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
MacBook Pro 13" - Space Grey (2017)
MacBook Pro 13" - Space Grey (2017)
Ideal for creative types, save a little on this big investment by buying a previous generation MacBook Pro. Still just as sleek, this particular Mac comes packing with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as gorgeous Retina Display.
Microsoft 10" Surface Go - 64 GB, Silver
Microsoft 10" Surface Go - 64 GB, Silver
For portability, there are few laptop/tablet hybrids better than the Microsoft Surface Go. Plus, ordering through John Lewis gets you a two-year warranty out of the gate.
Inspiron 14 5000 14" AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Silver
Inspiron 14 5000 14" AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Silver
A stylish, well-equipped mid-range laptop with a Ryzen 5 CPU and a fast 256GB SSD.
Pavilion 14-ce1509sa 14" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, White
Pavilion 14-ce1509sa 14" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, White
This solid all-rounder packs in a 128 GB SSD, an Intel Core i3, and a 14-inch Full HD display.
Best Currys PC World TV Deals
JVC LT-24C686 24" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
JVC LT-24C686 24" Smart LED TV with Built-in DVD Player - White
Throwing it back, why not dust off your boxsets with this Smart TV and built-in DVD player set-up. A great TV for the average student, you can also benefit from savings on selected soundbars when purchasing this set.
Logik L20HE18 20" LED TV
Logik L20HE18 20" LED TV
For the true student on a budget, this is a cracking set-up that you can easily access live TV through, or utilise a Fire TV Stick or other streaming TV sticks for access to your favourite services.
Hisense H65B7100UK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Hisense H65B7100UK 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A very keenly priced 65-inch set from Hisense - it’s £100 cheaper than on John Lewis right now.
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Sony Sports WI-SP600N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - White
Sony Sports WI-SP600N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - White
Planning to make the most of those student discounts at the gym and keep in shape during your studies? The Sony Sports headphones aren't quite true-wireless but with their sports band take the wires out of the mix as you breeze from cardio to weights.
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
True Wireless in-ear earphones, a premium bit of headgear you can justify with all that hard work you're putting in. Water resistant and with 5-hours of battery life, Bose are a great brand for headphones.
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Midnight Black
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Midnight Black
A beautiful pair of noise-cancelling headphones, these Beats are also cushioned and comfortable with their over-ear design. Ideal for music students.
Best Currys PC World Soundbar Deals
LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A punchy soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and a mighty 300W output.
JVC TH-D588B 5.1.2 Wireless Cinematic Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
JVC TH-D588B 5.1.2 Wireless Cinematic Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Major savings on a 5.1.2 soundbar, which delivers 3D sound from ten speakers.
HW-N650 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar
HW-N650 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A knock-out price for a seriously classy 5.1 soundbar that will show any audio content at its best.
