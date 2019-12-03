Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth − How to watch Amazon’s first ever Premier League game

Clear your Tuesday night schedule, for we have a momentous occasion in the offing. For the first time ever, Amazon has secured the rights to Premier League football, and the first match it will show is Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth. And best of all, there’s a way to tune in for free. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth this evening, including full live stream details. Let’s hope for another eight-goal thriller.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 7:30pm GMT.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream

Amazon has exclusive rights to Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, and you’ll be able to live stream the game through Prime Video.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video, it’s a streaming platform that’s essentially Amazon’s equivalent of Netflix. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Video, and a subscription costs either £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, and if you’re eligible for it, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth for free.

Just follow this link to go straight to the match − the build-up starts at 7pm.

Coverage of Burnley vs Man City (8:15pm kick-off) will be on at the same time, and you can watch it here. Prime Video actually lets you stream different things on up to three different screens at the same time, so you can tune into both of tonight’s matches. Follow this link for more details.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth on TV

You can watch tonight’s game on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, all you need to do to tune into Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth is fire up the Prime Video app or visit the Prime Video site, and find the game in the listings.

If you want to watch the match on your TV but don’t own a compatible smart TV, you’ll need to get your hands on some additional hardware.

You can instead cast Prime Video to your TV from your phone, tablet or laptop, or go via an Amazon streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, or a set top box, games console or Blu-ray player.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth − Match preview

It’s 11th vs 12th tonight, and neither Palace nor Bournemouth are in particularly strong form. The Eagles beat Burnley at Turf Moor in their last game, but before that they’d lost three on the bounce.

The Cherries, meanwhile, come into tonight’s game directly off the back of three defeats in a row, which followed a 1-0 win over Man Utd back on November 2, more than a month ago.

So far, not so promising.

However, we were treated to an eight-goal thriller the last time these two sides faced each other at Selhurst Park, with Palace coming out on top on that occasion.

And the omens look good for goals tonight, at least for Bournemouth. Palace will be without centre-backs Gary Cahill and Scott Dann this evening, both of whom are injured.

