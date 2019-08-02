The creators of Titanfall and Apex Legends will reveal a VR shooter next month

Respawn Entertainment announced that it was working on an ambitious shooter experience with Oculus back in 2017, and soon we’re set to see a reveal.

While the initial teaser revealed several years ago only provided a small glimpse at what the project might entail – it’s now confirmed that Respawn is working on a futuristic shooter for the platform.

It is described as “a new AAA first-person combat title made in partnership with Oculus Studios” and will be announced and feature its first hands-on playable demo at Oculus Connect at September 6.

Given that Apex Legends and Titanfall are some of the most innovative and enjoyable shooter experiences in recent years, we’re very excited to see what Respawn can do in the medium of virtual reality.

Respawn is currently working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new solo narrative adventure in the beloved sci-fi universe set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. From what we’ve seen it looks great, and it’s launching this November for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



‘From everything I’ve seen of Fallen Order, it has all the ingredients to be the game we’ve been waiting for. It strikes a compelling balance between thrilling lightsaber combat, creative platforming and meaningful yet light RPG mechanics that make it feel more substantial than your average action blockbuster,’ reads our preview from EA Play 2019.

They also continue to expand on Apex Legends with the recent release of Season 2 which saw the introduction of a new hero, map changes and other gameplay modifications. We imagine this upcoming VR title will launch exclusively for Oculus Rift given the development partnership, and we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

