Creative’s Outlier Pro earbuds include hybrid ANC and holographic audio

Creative’s new Outlier Pro earbuds are packed with high-end features, including hybrid noise cancellation, 60-hour battery life and its Super X-Fi 3D audio.

The Outlier Pro are the latest addition to Creative’s Outlier true wireless range, sitting above the Creative Outlier Air V2 and V3.

They feature 10mm graphene-coated drivers tuned by Creative’s in-house audio engineers for better clarity and enhanced bass compared with the brand’s previous earbuds.

The audio is backed up with hybrid ANC – active noise cancellation – which uses feedforward and feedback mics to block out distractions. There’s also an Ambient Mode to let sound in when you want to listen in to the outside world, for example, when you’re crossing the road or ordering a coffee.

The above features can be toggled using the touch controls on the earbuds, or by using the Creative app on a mobile device. The app offers customisation of touch controls, as well as a Low Latency Mode that reduces lag when streaming video content.

Perhaps one of the most interesting additions is Super X-Fi READY support. This is a free preview version of Creative’s Super X-Fi holographic audio feature available in the SXFI app. This is Creative’s version of 3D audio that appears on many headphones and soundbars right now, taking stereo or mono sound and upmixing it into 3D holographic soundscape.

The Outlier Pro have an oval-shaped design with a glossy black finish, come packaged with S, M and L silicone ear tips and an IPX5 rating to help guard them from sweat and water.

The Pro come with a pocket-sized wireless charging case and can offer up to 15 hours of listening from one charge, or 60 hours total including the case. With ANC switched on, the playtime lands closer to 10 hours, and 40 hours overall.

The Creative Outlier Pro are available to buy from Creative’s website now for £84.99/$119/€89.99.