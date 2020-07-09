Crash Bandicoot returns in an all-new mobile game later this year

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! brings back a gaming icon, the titular Crash Bandicoot, for a reimagined 2020 outing. This time he’s starring in a mobile adventure created by Malta-based Candy Crush developers, King.

Dr. Neo Cortex has once again returned to conquer the world and generally stir up trouble. It falls to Crash and his sister Coco to save the day. Players will help them do so by playing through an endless-runner-style title.

We’re not expecting a deep and moving plot, but King are experts in addictive mobile fun – as the studio’s work on Candy Crush attests. We’re eager to see if they can reproduce the same levels of pick-up-and-play fun here.

The game isn’t on full release in the UK just yet, but we have a good idea of what to expect following a trial release in Malaysia.

“We’re really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile,” said Stephen Jarrett, the game’s creative lead. “Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay, while adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building. Drawing inspiration from Crash’s vibrant history we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go” (Via PR Newswire).

There is an incentive to pre-register. Players that pre-register will get the exclusive Blue Hyena Skin on launch day – fans may remember the skin from Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled. To pre-register, go to the official website.

For a taste of what’s to come in the new Crash Bandicoot title, have a look at the trailer below. It doesn’t give away much as regards gameplay, but shows off some of the game’s design choices and the ideas behind Crash’s latest outing.

