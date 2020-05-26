OnePlus and Epic Games join forces to provide a 90FPS Fortnite experience on mobile

Epic Games and OnePlus have announced a new partnership which will see Fortnite reach a new benchmark of performance on mobile devices.
The partnership will see the hugely popular battle royale experience reach an impressive performance of 90FPS on the One Plus 8 Series. At the time of writing, this is the highest framerate Fortnite currently supports on smartphones.
“OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,” said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus.
“OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.”
Rollout has now begun on the Series 8 range of devices, meaning Fortnite fans with relevant handsets can download and have a potential advantage thanks to increased performance. Reflexes mean everything in a game like this, where you’ll be fighting against other players to the bitter end in a hope to emerge victorious.
Owners of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can currently experience Fortnite at 60FPS, and it remains unclear whether a patch will be released moving forward that allows it to run at a superior refresh rate seen on the 8th series. We imagine it won’t be the case.
The One Plus 8 is an impressive smartphone and one of the strongest devices we’ve reviewed this year, earning 4/5 in our full verdict. Here’s what Max Parker thought: “If you want a quality phone and 5G at a sensible price, this is your best option until cheaper 5G modems appear.”