Could this leaked phone camera outgun the Samsung S20 Ultra?

The Samsung S20 Ultra could soon have its camera-phone throne usurped, according to this new leak.

The leaker suggests that the camera – currently in development – will pack a whopping 192 megapixels, adding that the handset will be powered by a powerful Snapdragon 765 processor. There are basically no other details available at present, even the brand of the phone in question is unclear, so we’ll have to sit tight for more information.

While there’s little to substantiate this leak at present, it seems fairly safe to get behind this rumour. Phone brands have been doing battle over megapixel figures for some time now and they’re only likely to keep getting higher.

However, it’s also worth bearing in mind that more megapixels won’t always mean better photography. That’s only the case up to a point and several other variables have to be considered.

When we got our hands on the S20 Ultra we were impressed. It packs a 108 megapixel main camera, an f/1.8 OIS lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 48-megapixel telephoto, as well as a 40 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Reviewer, Max Parker, wrote:

“The idea here isn’t to shoot at 108-megapixels, or even 48 megapixels for that matter, but to use all the data collected to create superior 12-megapixel snaps. For instance, the 108-megapixel camera will combine nine pixels into one much larger pixel, while the telephoto will do the same but with four pixels. This should, in theory, let far more light into the sensor and produce a brighter, sharper photo. “You shouldn’t shoot in the 108-megapixel mode – even though it’s offered as an option. Aside from being slow to shoot, the actual pictures are oddly flat and lacking in sharpness. “The star of Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera skills is the zooming. Labelled Space Zoom (and plastered on the camera module), this works in a similar way to the Huawei P30 Pro – inside the there is a series of mirrors and lenses laid out flat with light reflected through the rectangular hole on the back of the phone. This trick allows for impressive ‘optical’ zoom without the need for a big lens attachment.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…