Cobra Kai season 2 will be free, as YouTube drops original series plans

Apple just detailed its original content streaming platform Apple TV Plus, but it appears one potential rival is bowing out.

YouTube is ditching plans for high-end original dramas and comedy shows, according to a Bloomberg report, and is not accepting anymore pitches.

However, there is good news for fans of the best original YouTube Premium exclusive show, Cobra Kai. The second series of the Karate Kid follow up will now be freely available on YouTube with all other content.

Thankfully, despite YouTube shifting away from Hollywood-style original programming, the change of tack doesn’t mean YouTube is giving up on Cobra Kai. Negotiations are underway for a third season according to the Bloomberg report, which could see Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso continue their reprisal on YouTube.

While the first couple of episodes of the popular show, starring many of the key players from the cast of the original movie, were available for free, the rest sat behind the paywall. That made it an awkward proposition for those who didn’t want to sign up for a premium YouTube Premium subscription.

The YouTube Red app is now being rebranded (yes, again), a paid music service, offering ad-free access to music videos, audio, cover tracks and more. There’ll be no more original shows behind the paywall, according to the report.

Anyway, all new episodes of Cobra Kai season 2 will be available on YouTube on April 24. If you haven’t watched series one yet, do yourself a favour. YouTube is still listing this a Premium-only series, but if Bloomberg’s report comes to fruition, it’s likely to be free before too much longer.

