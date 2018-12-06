If you’ve spent the last 41 days frightened to show off your shiny new iPhone XR outside for fear of scratching it, Apple belatedly has your back. The company has finally released its transparent case for the colourful range of iPhone XR handsets.

The transparency here is important. The XR is the first iPhone since the 5C to come in a range of bright colours, and a transparent case is the only accessory that’ll let you show off the bright shade you opted for without risking bumps and scratches ruining its sheen.

Apple describes it as “thin, light and easy to grip,” and crucially it can be used while still allowing the iPhone XR to charge wirelessly. It’s made from a “blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials” meaning it fits comfortably over the buttons. As somebody who once owned a very stylish phone case that made the power button about 50% harder to press, I think that’s a point that Apple can’t emphasise hard enough. It even has a scratch-resistant coating applied not just the outside, but the inside as well.

All this comes at a price, mind, and it’s one that’s a bit hard to stomach for a handset that already costs £750. The case is £45 in the UK or $39 in the US, which feels a touch steep but if you want an official case, you don’t have much choice but to just take the hit.

As we wrote earlier in the week, there are a number of third-party cases on the site, all from OtterBox, and these are a little cheaper, setting you back ‘just’ £29.95. Alternatively, there’s no shortage of people trying to sell you third-party cases on Amazon and Ebay, but if you take this approach, it’s definitely best to check reviews and make sure you buy from a well-known manufacturer.

