Circle to Search coming to more phones, adds Translate feature

Chris Smith

Circle to Search is a great new feature from Google that makes finding anything you want online as easy as scribbling on or, as the name would suggest, circling something on an image.

Now the nascent feature is getting better with Google combining Circle to Search with the power of its equally brilliant Translate technology.

In a new update coming soon, users will able to translate text within an image just by long pressing the home button / navigation bar in order to bring up the translation tool.

From there, users will easily be able to translate items like restaurant menus without leaving the app in question to plug it into Translate or Google Lens.

Allow Google, in today’s blog post, to set the scene: “If you’re traveling somewhere and don’t know the local language, deciphering even basic information can be challenging. Maybe you’ve found a great restaurant to check out, but you need to translate the PDF menu on their website. Or perhaps you’re getting acquainted with local musicians on your favourite streaming app and want to understand their lyrics. Google Translate can help, but copying the text or switching to another app can take you out of your flow.

“Luckily, Circle to Search, available on select Android devices, will soon let you instantly translate whatever’s on your screen. Simply long press the home button or navigation bar and tap the translate icon.”

Sounds pretty good right? Unfortunately, Circle to Search is still to receive a widespread roll out beyond those “select Android devices.” Right now it’s the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 phones.

Thankfully, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, or the Pixel 6 phones will soon be able to get in on the action too, Google has confirmed.

Galaxy S23 phones should be getting it soon too as One UI 6.1 begins to roll out to the 2023 flagships, including the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

