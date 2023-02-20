Chrome update loosens grip on your laptop’s RAM and battery life

Google has finally rolled out new tools for its Chrome browser it hopes will do less damage to the precious memory and battery performance.

The desktop version of Chrome 110 features new Energy Saver and Memory Saver modes that began a phased rollout within Chrome 108 before the turn of the year.

Now everyone globally can access the resource-conserving features on the Windows, Mac and Chromebook versions of the Chrome browser.

Memory Saver will consume up to 30% less memory with the setting enabled and will prevent inactive tabs gobbling down RAM. The tabs will remain open, but will reload to showcase the latest content when you click on that tab rather than just running it all in the background.

A new indicator within the URL bar shows how much memory is being saved, while users will be able to control which tabs remain active despite the memory drain. Some people like to have their messaging sites, like WhatsApp, running at all times, for example.

Meanwhile, Energy Saver mode protects the longevity of your laptop’s battery by limiting background activity and toning down visual effects like smooth scrolling and video frame rates. So, it’ll be a neat setting for gamers who’re looking to prolong the session when battery life is beginning to suffer.

Users can choose to automatically enable this when battery life drops to 20%, or turn it off when their laptop is plugged in.

Chrome 108 is now rolling out everywhere. Let us know if the new Energy Saver and Memory Saver tools give you significant savings.

Do you you still use Google Chrome browser? Or have you been forced to seek alternatives in an effort to reclaim memory and battery life? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.