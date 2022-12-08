 large image

Google Chrome becomes less of a memory and battery hog

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Chrome browser on desktop is adding two resource protecting options that should lessen the drag on your computer’s performance and battery life.

Within Chrome 108 for Windows, Mac and ChromeOS, the company is introducing Memory Saver and Battery Saver modes that’ll do exactly what they say on the tin (via 9to5Google).

In terms of Memory Saver, Google is promising the browser will consume up to 30% less memory with the setting enabled. That’s a significant saving.

The new setting works by essentially preventing inactive tabs gobbling down the precious RAM. With Memory Saver enabled, the tabs will remain open, but will automatically reload when you click/tap it.

Google is adding an indicator within the URL bar that will tell users how much memory the setting is freeing up to ensure your tasks run smoother. Users will also have granular controls over which tabs remain open. So, if you like to have WhatsApp for web running at all times, you’ll get able to select “always keep these sites active”.

Google Chrome Energy Saver Memory Saver
Image credit: 9to5Google

While the reduced consumption of Memory will protect battery life as a natural bonus, Google is also giving Chrome a bespoke Energy Saver mode. This promises to protect the longevity of your laptop’s battery by limiting background activity and toning down visual effects like smooth scrolling and video frame rates. Those gaming in Chrome would certainly feel the effect.

Users can choose to automatically enable this when battery life drops to 20%, or turn it off when their laptop is plugged in. Chrome 108 isn’t everywhere yet with Google saying the rollout will be completed over the next few weeks.

Is Chrome your go-to browser or have you moved away from it due to memory and battery usage over the years? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

