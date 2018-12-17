With Christmas right around the corner, it’s now time to start looking at buying gifts for your loved ones to post the cards and presents you’ve already bought to your friends and family. Our quick guide explains when you need to have posted any goodies by, to ensure they arrive at their destination in time for the big day. We’ve also included Amazon’s Christmas delivery dates.

Let’s start with Royal Mail, and letters and packages destined for a UK address:

The final cut-off date for anything you want to arrive in time for Christmas is December 22 , though if you leave it that late, you’ll have to cough up for Royal Mail’s pricey Special Delivery Guaranteed distribution service.

, though if you leave it that late, you’ll have to cough up for Royal Mail’s pricey Special Delivery Guaranteed distribution service. The last recommended post date for those of you looking to use Royal Mail’s Second Class or Second Class Signed For service is December 18 .

. The last recommended post date for anyone looking to post something via Royal Mail’s First Class, First Class Signed For or Royal Mail Tracked 48 service is December 20 .

. Meanwhile, the last recommended post date for anyone looking to take advantage of Royal Mail’s Tracked 24 service is December 21.

Now for letters and packages destined for an international address.

Royal Mail’s economy deadline has already passed, as have several deadlines for its International Standard and International Tracking & Signature service. However, you can still ensure your letter or package makes it on time for some destinations:

December 4: Africa, Middle East − DEADLINE PASSED

Africa, Middle East − December 7: Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia) − DEADLINE PASSED

Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia) − December 8: Caribbean, Central America, South America − DEADLINE PASSED

Caribbean, Central America, South America − December 10: Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand − DEADLINE PASSED

Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand − December 14: Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, USA − DEADLINE PASSED

Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, USA − December 15: Finland, Sweden − DEADLINE PASSED

Finland, Sweden − December 17: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland December 18: Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

If you’re ordering something from Amazon that you want to get delivered to a UK address in time for Christmas, here’s when you need to make your purchase by:

December 20: Free delivery.

Free delivery. December 21: Standard delivery (order as late as 11.59pm).

Standard delivery (order as late as 11.59pm). December 23: One day delivery.

One day delivery. December 24: Same day (evening) delivery. Only available in select locations, and orders must be placed before noon.

For packages that are destined for international addresses, Amazon has published a detail-packed list, which you can find here.

