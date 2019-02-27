Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Watch the Premier League Online

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur online

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur, just a few days after losing to Man City in the League Cup final, with Spurs also coming off an unexpected loss to Burnley last weekend. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch the Premier League match online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Chelsea put in a spirited performance against City in the League Cup Final, though they were eventually undone by Kepa’s antics in extra-time and some poor penalties in the shootout. Despite reports that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was to be sacked if Chelsea suffered another demoralising defeat to City, he’s still in the hot seat. For now at least.

A win against Spurs could turn all the negativity surrounding Stamford Bridge into something more positive, but Chelsea have been alarmingly inconsistent since the year began. With players looking less motivated by the week, Kepa’s intransigent behaviour suggesting the squad don’t see eye-to-eye with the manager and leading man Eden Hazard still not committed, things aren’t looking great for the west London club.

While Spurs are in a better position, they suffered a loss to Burnley that saw Spurs’ manager Mauricio Pochettino go a bit mad with the officials at the end of the match. At least he didn’t rip his top like Sarri did.

Spurs need the win to keep pace with Liverpool and Man City and can’t afford too many, if any mistakes, in the title run-in. With Harry Kane back, Spurs always have a chance, but Stamford Bridge hasn’t been the best hunting ground despite winning at the Bridge last season.

It all suggests a tantalising match and with it being a London Derby we’re expecting it to be a fiery affair. This match could arguably decide the fortunes of these two clubs for the rest of the season. We can’t wait.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, February 27, and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1 and 4K UHD. The build-up to match starts at around 7.15pm.

BT subscribers can watch it on any device – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via thee BT Sport app, which now includes Xbox and Samsung TVs, at no additional cost.