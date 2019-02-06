BT Sport app now available on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox

For BT Sport app users, you can now see Premier League football, UFC and Champions League action on more media platforms than before

Arriving just in time for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, existing customers via the BT Sport app can now watch BT Sport 1, 2 & 3, ESPN, Boxnation and BT Sport Extra channels at no extra charge on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One consoles.

Expect to see a new version of the app for big screens launch later this year, bringing with it on-demand content, highlights, TV listings, as well as the BT Sport 4K UHD channel (if you subscribe to 4K).

All you need to do is visit the home page or app store on any of the devices mentioned, download the BT Sport app and log in with your details.

In terms of supported devices, Samsung TVs up to 2015 are supported; as are Apple TVs from the 4th generation onwards and Xbox One, One S and One X consoles. Resolution currently tops out at Full HD (1080p) at 50 frames per second.

We had a go with the app and it was easy to use and slick in terms of operation, though the app is currently rather basic in terms of features. If you’re expecting the enhanced version of the video player, with multi-cams, player stats and interactive timelines, this is not it… yet. In terms of image quality, streams took a few seconds to buffer and camera pans caused a few blurry patches to appear as the bitrate caught up.

For new customers interested in the joining, you can do so directly through BT or EE. A ‘digital’ BT Sport subscription allows for access to BT Sport via the new app for large screens, or, via the app for mobile devices.

It’s not the only announcement BT made. High Dynamic Range (HDR) is on the way after tests last year. BT is also in the midst of developing what is referred to as object-based broadcasting.

Object based broadcasting will enable viewers to “personalise and control some aspects or objects of programmes such as audio or graphics.” This means you can focus on hearing stadium and crowd noise levels over the commentary. Another useful example is for blind or partially sighted viewers having access to the audio description of the live sport.

Another potential feature in the pipework is a private video chat service. Through the BT Sport app, up to three people can have real-time video conversations.

