CD Projekt Red confirms that multiplayer is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077

While many players are eagerly awaiting the epic solo campaign to come in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has already laid out its post-launch plans for the upcoming RPG.

The prospect of multiplayer coming to Cyberpunk 2077 has surfaced briefly before, but now its presence has been officially confirmed by the studio. However, it’s still a long way off.

Posting on Twitter, CD Projekt Red said it is currently recruiting talent to help work on the multiplayer component, which will be coming after launch in 2020 or potentially beyond. It’s clear CDPR is looking to the future with plentiful ambition.

“Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer’s in the works,” reads the surprisingly candid tweet.

“The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action.”

With the exception of multiplayer, Cyberpunk 2077 is seemingly set to follow a similar path to The Witcher 3 when it comes to post-launch content, which means free downloadable content leading up to the release of major expansions.

CD Projekt Red’s latest effort remains one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, set to launch on April 16 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It’s also due to release on Google Stadia, although that version is coming a little later.

‘Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character,’ reads our Gamescom 2019 preview.

‘Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

