Canon’s 250D is a beginner-friendly DSLR with 4K video

Canon’s 200D has always been a strong choice of DSLR for beginners looking to dip their toes into the world of interchangeable lens cameras – and now it’s been updated for 2019 with a new 4K-shooting model called, you guessed it, the Canon 250D.

The 250D is a pretty minor upgrade on its predecessor, but has enough updated power to help it take on our current favourite budget DSLR, the Nikon D3500.

The main differences are the inclusion of Canon’s latest Digic 8 processor, which brings a few enhancements including, most notably, the ability to shoot 4K video.

This being Canon, that 4K video feature comes with a few caveats – like the Canon EOS M50, 4K videos come with a big crop and you also don’t get the excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF when shooting in this mode.

Related: Best DSLRs

Still, the 250D can shoot in Full HD at 60fps and 30fps (with Dual Pixel CMOS AF), and you also now get Eye AF and improved autofocus in Live View mode compared to the Canon 200D.

Otherwise, the 250D is very much the same little DSLR, with a 24.1 Megapixel Dual Pixel CMOS APS-C sensor, vari-angle touchscreen, 9-point AF and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to the Canon Camera Connect app for iOS and Android.

Our review of the Canon 200D praised it all-round skills: “There’s a lot to like about the Canon EOS 200D – it’s reliable, well constructed, has good battery life and most importantly delivers excellent images straight out of the camera.” But we’ll give you our full verdict on how the 250D compares before it goes on sale from 25th April 2019.

As before, it seems a tad overpriced at £529.99 (body only) or £599.99 with an EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens, but look out for our final verdict very soon.

What do you think, does the Canon 250D sound like a good camera for beginners or will you be going mirrorless instead? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.